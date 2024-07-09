India: Heavy rains lash Delhi; crops damaged

Labour has ruled out rejoining the EU single market or customs union but says it is possible to remove some trade barriers with the 27-nation bloc
Heavy rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Tuesday, providing respite to the people from the sultry heat of the past few days.
Noida and Ghaziabad in the National Capital Region (NCR) also received heavy showers, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more downpours over the next five days.
The fresh spell of rains in Delhi has taken place after the city came to a standstill following carnage from incessant rainfall that led to the deaths of at least six, including children.
Delhi received the highest rainfall in decades on June 28, bringing the city to a grinding halt. Several stretches of Delhi remained inundated for days and residents remained without power and water. The heavy rain also caused the Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 roof to collapse, claiming the life of one person.
Meanwhile, owing to the downpours, the prices of tomatoes will rise in north India, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, and Haryana.
Farmers say tomato crops have been damaged due to heavy rainfall in the Muradabad region.
The region is known for its extensive tomato farming, with tomatoes from the area reaching Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi NCR, and Haryana.
With the onset of July rains, vegetable prices have surged significantly.
In June, tomato prices were between 40 to 50 rupees per kilo, but they have now soared to 75 to 80 rupees per kilo.
Similarly, potato prices have risen to 25 to 30 rupees per kilo, and potato prices have reached 40 to 45 rupees per kilo. Vegetable prices in several states have been affected due to heavy rains in several states have affected the prices of vegetables.
