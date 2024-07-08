India: Heavy rains flood Mumbai; rivers overflow in Assam

Blair urges Starmer to have a 'plan to control immigration' and believes digital ID technology offers the best solution to controlling irregular immigration
Heavy rains flooded roads and railway tracks on Monday in India's financial capital of Mumbai, pushing authorities to shut some schools and colleges, while overflowing rivers in the northeastern state of Assam affected more than 2 million people.
More than 300 mm rain lashed Mumbai in a six-hour duration till 7am, Mumbai's municipal body said, adding that more heavy showers are forecast later in the day.
Morning rush-hour traffic piled up on the Eastern and Western Express highways in the city and the Central Railway said it cancelled some long-distance trains due to water on tracks.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The heavy downpour in Mumbai came days after record-breaking showers in national capital Delhi, which caused a fatal airport roof-collapse.
Torrential monsoon rains have also triggered floods and landslides in the northern and eastern parts of the country, as well as in neighbouring Nepal where at least 11 people were killed.
More than 2 million people have been affected by floods in multiple rivers in Assam, where the Kaziranga National Park - home to the rare one-horned rhino - was also inundated with six rhinos drowned, local authorities said on Sunday.
Authorities said at least 66 people have died in floods and rain related incidents in the state since May.
Flooding has also affected 31 villages in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh on the border with Nepal, the state government said.
ALSO READ:
Blair urges Starmer to have a 'plan to control immigration' and believes digital ID technology offers the best solution to controlling irregular immigration
The relief campaign reached 9,000 beneficiaries, providing much-needed support to displaced families
Each of the three missions are a year long, and consists of four crew members living in an isolated 3D-printed habitat
By having some staff work illegal 15-hour shifts, one supplier could charge Dior as little as 53 euros for a handbag that retails at 2,600 euros
She and her family had to flee south from their home in the northern Gaza Strip as Israel launched a relentless retaliatory military campaign
Officials have counted more than 12.7 million votes for Masoud Pezeshkian about 10.5 million Saeed Jalili
The election was called after President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash in May
The last stage in a three-phase proposal involves the reconstruction of the war-shattered territory