India: Flights to be suspended at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram airport for 5 hours today

Photo: ANI

Operations at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will be suspended on Saturday from 4pm to 9pm. This suspension is due to celebrations for the 'Alpassi Arattu' procession.

"The runway at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport remains closed twice a year for the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple procession to pass through," according to a post on X.

"The practice of the procession taking the airport path to reach the Shangumugham Beach for the holy bath of the idols began centuries ago. This ritual continues even after the airport was established in 1932, ensuring that the culture and traditions of the region remains intact," the airport said.