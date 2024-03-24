India flight: Passenger arrested for smuggling gold worth Dh1.9 million from Oman

Photos: Delhi Customs/X

Published: Sun 24 Mar 2024, 5:10 PM

Customs at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, on Saturday arrested a passenger who tried to smuggle gold worth Dh1.9 million.

The authority posted on X saying that based on spot profiling, officials apprehended the passenger who had arrived from Muscat, Oman.

The passenger has been arrested under the Customs Act, 1962 and further investigation is underway, it said.

On Thursday, customs officials had seized 49,800 cigarettes from a passenger.

