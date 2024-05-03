India flight: 7 arrested for smuggling gold worth Rs27.3 million from Gulf country

Photos: Delhi Customs/X

Published: Fri 3 May 2024, 9:11 PM

Customs at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, on Friday arrested seven Indians who tried to smuggle gold worth Rs27.3 million.

The authority posted on X saying that based on spot profiling, officials apprehended one passenger, who had arrived from a Gulf country, two housekeeping staff at the airport and four receivers.

They were caught smuggling 4196 grams of gold and officials said that further investigations are underway.

In another case at the same airport, officials apprehended five foreign nationals who tried to smuggle 3500 grams of gold worth Rs.24.4 million from a Gulf country.

The passengers have been arrested under Customs Act, 1962.

