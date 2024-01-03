Workers clean the hospital premises at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Disease in preparedness for Covid-19 in Bengaluru. — PTI file

Published: Wed 3 Jan 2024, 2:09 PM Last updated: Wed 3 Jan 2024, 2:32 PM

The Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) under the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, has reported five deaths due to Covid in the last 24 hours in India. A total of 511 cases of the JN.1 series variant have been reported from 11 states till January 2, 2024.

More than 600 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours, and the total number of cases stood at cases are 45,015,136, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The active caseload stood at 4,440, which showed a decrease of 125 since Tuesday.

Some 722 people recovered in the last 24 hours and the total recovered cases stood at 44,477,272.

State-wise distribution indicated 2 deaths in Kerala in the last 24 hours. The deceased have been identified as a 66-year-old man with chronic liver disease, multiple organ dysfunction syndrome (MODS), and sepsis and a 79-year-old woman with coronary artery disease (CAD), T2DM, and sepsis.

Karnataka reported one Covid death in the last 24 hours. A 45-year-old man with hypertension (HTN) from Vijayanagar lost his life due to Covid.

Punjab reported one Covid death. The deceased has been identified as a 62-year-old man with pulmonary kochs, lung injury, and MODS.

Tamil Nadu reported one death due to Covid in the last 24 hours. A 74-year man with Interstitial lung disease, CAD, DM, and hypertension lost his life.

Odisha has reported 27 active cases on Tuesday.

Around 32,946 tests were conducted on January 2 in the country, ICMR reported.

"A total of 511 cases of the JN.1 series variant have been reported from 11 states till January 2, 2024. Karnataka has reported 199 cases of the sub-variant. Kerala has reported 148 cases and 47 cases have been reported from Goa, 36 from Gujarat, 32 from Maharashtra," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Tamil Nadu has reported 26 cases of JN.1 sub-variant. Delhi has reported 15 cases, and four cases have been reported from Rajasthan.

Telangana has reported two cases. Odisha and Haryana have reported one case each.