India: FIR filed against man for 'lewd' comment on widow of Kirti Chakra awardee

Delhi police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a Delhi resident for making "lewd and derogatory" comments online against the widow of Kirti Chakra awardee Captain Anshuman Singh.
The police took cognisance of the National Commission for Women (NCW) letter to the Delhi Commissioner of Police demanding arrest of the man.
Police said that a complaint was received from NCW, alleging that a social media user had made an extremely lewd and derogatory comment on a picture of Smriti, the widow of a late soldier.
The commission stated that the man made the comment that contravenes Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
"NCW condemns this behaviour and urges immediate police action," the women's panel said on X.
Taking cognisance of the complaint and after preliminary examination of its contents, a case FIR under sections 79, BNS-2023, and Section 67 of the IT Act 2000 has been registered at the Police Station Special Cell and an investigation has been taken up.
Captain Anshuman Singh, a doctor, was posted as a medical officer in the Siachen Glacier area. On the night of July 19, 2023, there was a fire incident at an Indian Army ammunition dump at the camp he was posted.
Captain Singh saw a fibreglass hut engulfed in fire and immediately acted to rescue four to five individuals trapped inside. He went inside the medical investigation room, which was also on fire, to retrieve the critical medical aid box and could not make it out due to heavy fire amid strong winds. He has been awarded the Kirti Chakra posthumously.
Captain Singh was given the award posthumously and his widow Smriti and mother received it from President Droupadi Murmu.
