India: Ex-deputy CM directed to clean toilets, shoes as punishment for 'religious misconduct'

Sukhbir Singh Badal. Photos: AFP

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was declared a 'tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) in August by Akal Takht for "some decisions" during his tenure as Punjab Deputy Chief Minister from 2007 to 2017, has been awarded religious punishment by the Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht and directed to wash utensils, clean shoes and bathrooms.

Sukhbir Badal has admitted the charges against him.

The Five High Priests, headed by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, also asked the working committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to accept the resignation of Sukhbir Badal as party chief and said that "Fakhar-e-Quam' title bestowed on former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal "is withdrawn".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Pronouncing the 'tankhah' (religious punishment), the Sikh clergy at the Akal Takht said Sukhbir Singh Badal will clean bathrooms from 12pm to 1pm on December 3. He has been told to serve the bathrooms of Sri Darbar Sahib from 12pm to 1pm tomorrow and then wash utensils for an hour and listen to Gurbani. He has been asked to wear a plaque around his neck.

Sukhbir Badal, who arrived at the Golden Temple in a wheelchair because of a fractured leg, was asked to carry a "jhola on the deori" and hold a barsha.

He has been told to sit outside the Golden Temple for an hour each for two days wearing the dress of 'sewadar'. He also has to serve one hour in langar in gurudwaras.