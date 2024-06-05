India elections: World leaders congratulate Modi on victory

A virtual meeting was held to discuss the proposal alongside U.S-Qatari-Egyptian mediating efforts
More than 75 world leaders have sent congratulatory messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his electoral victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to sources.
Leaders from diverse regions including Asia, Europe, Africa, West Asia, and the Caribbean have extended their wishes to PM Modi for his win in the general elections. Leaders of Nordic nations, including Denmark and Norway congratulated PM Modi for his electoral victory.
Among the notable leaders who have conveyed their wishes are UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, European Council President Charles Michel, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Singapore PM Lawrence Wong, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
From the G20 nations, the leaders of Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, France, the US, the United Kingdom, and Russia have extended their congratulations. Some of the world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', and UK PM Rishi Sunak, called PM Modi to congratulate him personally.
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed extended wishes to Modi on his re-election as PM of India. He noted that India and UAE enjoy a "deeply rooted strategic partnership" and looked forward to continued collaboration aimed at advancing the shared development goals of the two nations.
In a post on X, he stated, "I extend my sincere congratulations to my friend @NarendraModi on his re-election as Prime Minister and wish him success in leading India to further progress and growth. Our two countries enjoy a deeply rooted strategic partnership and I look forward to our continued collaboration aimed at advancing the shared development goals of our nations and our peoples."
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also congratulated Modi. He stated that he looked forward to further strengthening ties between India and UAE.
In a post on X, he wrote, "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his historic re-election for a third term. We trust that India, under his leadership, will maintain its economic progress and continue to build on his remarkable achievements of the past decade. We look forward to further strengthening our bilateral relations across all areas of cooperation for mutual benefit and prosperity."
US President Joe Biden congratulated Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on their victory. He noted that the friendship between India and the US is only growing as the two nations unlock a shared future of unlimited potential.
In a post on X, Biden stated, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election. The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential."
Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Modi over a phone call.
"The Russian President warmly congratulated Narendra Modi on the success of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recent general parliamentary elections," the Russian President said in an official statement.
French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated PM Modi on his electoral won. In a post on X, he stated, "Extending his congratulations to Prime Minister Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron said, India has concluded the world's largest elections! Congratulations @NarendraModi, my dear friend."
"Together we will continue strengthening the strategic partnership that unites India and France," he added.
European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Modi and said that she looked forward to continued partnership between EU and India.
Wishing PM Modi on his win in Lok Sabha elections, Leyen stated, "Congratulations to the people of India! And congratulations @narendramodi. As the EU moves into its own elections, we celebrate the voice of the people in our democracies, the two biggest in the world. I look forward to a continued fruitful partnership between the EU and India."
Extending his congratulations to Prime Minister Modi, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said, "I extend my warmest felicitations to the @BJP4India led NDA on its victory, demonstrating the confidence of the Indian people in the progress and prosperity under the leadership of PM @narendramodi."
"As the closest neighbour Sri Lanka looks forward to further strengthening the partnership with India," Wickremesinghe said in a post on social media platform X.
ALSO READ:
A virtual meeting was held to discuss the proposal alongside U.S-Qatari-Egyptian mediating efforts
Decision could woo right-leaning votes from Conservatives; Sunak faces heavy defeat in July 4 vote, polls show
Advisory follows increase in the incidents of Indian nationals falling victim to international crime syndicates active in the Myawaddy region on the Myanmar-Thailand border
Biden on Friday presented what he labelled an Israeli three-phase plan that would end the conflict
Slovenian lawmakers had been scheduled to vote Tuesday
Eruptions on Mount Kanlaon on the central island of Negros prompting warnings for nearby residents to wear facemasks due to the threat of falling ash
Khan, 71, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a lower court on charges of making public a classified cable sent to Islamabad by Pakistan's ambassador in Washington in 2022
The fully robotic probe landed on Sunday on the side of the moon that permanently faces away from Earth