India elections: World leaders congratulate Modi on victory

More than 75 world leaders have sent congratulatory messages to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his electoral victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to sources.

Leaders from diverse regions including Asia, Europe, Africa, West Asia, and the Caribbean have extended their wishes to PM Modi for his win in the general elections. Leaders of Nordic nations, including Denmark and Norway congratulated PM Modi for his electoral victory.

Among the notable leaders who have conveyed their wishes are UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, European Council President Charles Michel, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Singapore PM Lawrence Wong, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', and Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu.

From the G20 nations, the leaders of Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, France, the US, the United Kingdom, and Russia have extended their congratulations. Some of the world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', and UK PM Rishi Sunak, called PM Modi to congratulate him personally.

UAE

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed extended wishes to Modi on his re-election as PM of India. He noted that India and UAE enjoy a "deeply rooted strategic partnership" and looked forward to continued collaboration aimed at advancing the shared development goals of the two nations.

In a post on X, he stated, "I extend my sincere congratulations to my friend @NarendraModi on his re-election as Prime Minister and wish him success in leading India to further progress and growth. Our two countries enjoy a deeply rooted strategic partnership and I look forward to our continued collaboration aimed at advancing the shared development goals of our nations and our peoples."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also congratulated Modi. He stated that he looked forward to further strengthening ties between India and UAE.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his historic re-election for a third term. We trust that India, under his leadership, will maintain its economic progress and continue to build on his remarkable achievements of the past decade. We look forward to further strengthening our bilateral relations across all areas of cooperation for mutual benefit and prosperity."

USA

US President Joe Biden congratulated Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on their victory. He noted that the friendship between India and the US is only growing as the two nations unlock a shared future of unlimited potential.

In a post on X, Biden stated, "Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance on their victory, and the nearly 650 million voters in this historic election. The friendship between our nations is only growing as we unlock a shared future of unlimited potential."

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Modi over a phone call.

"The Russian President warmly congratulated Narendra Modi on the success of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recent general parliamentary elections," the Russian President said in an official statement.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated PM Modi on his electoral won. In a post on X, he stated, "Extending his congratulations to Prime Minister Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron said, India has concluded the world's largest elections! Congratulations @NarendraModi, my dear friend."