India election results: Congress alliance defies exit polls, secures more than 200 seats

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 12:47 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 12:49 PM

As the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha polls is underway, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA crossed the majority mark in early leads and the INDIA bloc above 200, defying all exit poll predictions.

BJP is ahead in 236 seats while its broader coalition NDA is leading in 299 seats. The majority mark is 272.

Meanwhile, INDIA bloc is leading on 226 seats and others on 18 seats.

Congress is leading on 92 seats, Samajwadi Party on 34, DMK on 21 seats, Trinamool Congress on 30, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) on 10 seats, NCP (SP) on eight seats, CPI(M) on five seats and Aam Aadmi Party on three seats.

INDIA bloc is making strong gains in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra and is leading on the most number of seats.

In Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SC) are ahead in 30 seats while the BJP-led Mahayuti is leading in 17 out of 40 seats.

Congress's Rahul Gandhi is leading from Rae Bareli's seat while Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Dinesh Pratap Singh is trailing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading followed by the Congress' Ajay Rai from Varanasi.

Around 642 million people voted in Lok Sabha elections held over seven phases in a mammoth six-week period. The counting of votes began starting with postal ballot papers amid tight security.

The counting for State Legislative Assemblies of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of bypolls in 25 Assembly constituencies also began.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing a third straight term in power, while the Opposition under the umbrella of the INDIA bloc is seeking to wrest power from the ruling party.

Most exit polls predicted a straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with quite a few of them projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).