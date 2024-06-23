India: Death toll rises to 56 from consuming tainted liquor in Tamil Nadu

Published: Sun 23 Jun 2024, 11:13 AM

The death toll has climbed to 56 from consumption of tainted liquor in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu, according to district administration's report released on Sunday, June 23.

As per the information shared by the District Collectorate, Kallakurichi, there were a total of 216 patients admitted to four hospitals in Tamil Nadu after consuming illicit liquor.

In Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer), Pondy, 17 patients are alive and three have been declared dead, while in Vilupuram Medical College, four people are alive and four have been declared dead.

Most deaths occurred at Kallakurichi Medical College, where 31 people are dead and 108 are alive.

At Salem Medical College, 30 people are alive, whereas 18 have been reported dead.

"There are 160 people who were admitted to the above-mentioned hospitals and 55 people are dead," according to official data.

152 male patients are alive in the incident, whereas 51 are dead.

Meanwhile, BJP workers in Tamil Nadu on Saturday staged a protest over the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

The Director of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, S Ravivarman on Saturday visited Kallakurichi Government Hospital to meet the victims admitted after consuming illicit liquor.