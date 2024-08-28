India: Death toll rises to 15 after rains cause heavy flooding in Gujarat

Protesters demand the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Torrential rains in India caused heavy flooding that killed at least 15 people, local media reported Wednesday.
Rivers across the coastal western state of Gujarat have broken their banks and more than 23,000 people have been evacuated from their homes, according to the reports.
The Business Standard newspaper said 15 people had been killed since Monday across eight of the state's districts.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, chief minister Bhupendra Patel said in a social media post that fishing crews had been told not to venture into rough seas.
Monsoon rains cause widespread destruction every year, but experts say climate change is shifting weather patterns and increasing the number of extreme weather events.
The northeastern state of Tripura was battered by floods and landslides last week, with more than 20 people killed.
Next door and downriver in Bangladesh, heavy floods killed at least 40 people over the same period with nearly 300,000 residents taking refuge in emergency shelters.
ALSO READ:
Protesters demand the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
They will be entitled to back pay for up to six years before they brought the action and for the time since, a total estimated to be more than 30 million pounds
Displaced Palestinians pushed onto beaches by evacuation orders
The ocean temperatures are rising in the South West Pacific at three times the rate worldwide, says Guterres
Harris campaign highlights Trump's Medal of Honour remarks
Financial hardship cited as main reason for not having children
State support for Israeli evacuees extended to September 30
The US military is better positioned to aid in the defense of Israel, and its own forces in the Middle East, than it was on April 13, says Air Force General Brown