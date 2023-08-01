India: Crane collapse kills 17 workers, Maharashtra CM announces aid to families of deceased

The foreign ministry cites security concerns following backlash over protests involving burnings and desecrations of holy Quran in Denmark and Sweden
The death toll in a crane accident in Maharashtra's Thane rose to 17 after one more body was pulled out from the accident site on Tuesday morning, officials said.
The state Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an aid of Rs500,000 for the families of each of the deceased. Seventeen workers were killed and three injured as a crane fell on a bridge slab during construction of the third phase of Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Tuesday, an official said.
"A few persons are still feared trapped and efforts are on to rescue them,” an NDRF official said. Three persons were injured in the incident and they were being treated at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalva in Thane, he said. The government will bear the expenses of treatment of the injured persons.
The Samruddhi Mahamarg, named Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is a 701-km-long expressway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur. The construction is being carried out by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.
It traverses 10 districts including Nagpur, Washim, Wardha, Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Aurangabad, Amravati, Jalna, Nashik and Thane. The first phase, connecting Nagpur to the temple town of Shirdi, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2022. It covers a distance of 520 km.
CM Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the 80 km long second phase of the Samruddhi Mahamarg stretch from Bharvir village in Igatpuri taluka to Shirdi on May 26.
Shinde said in May that the third and last phase would be completed by the end of December this year.
