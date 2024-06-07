E-Paper

India court bails Rahul Gandhi in latest defamation case

The opposition leader was sentenced to two years imprisonment in 2023 in a separate case but was not jailed after appealing with the country's top court

By AFP

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Published: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 2:43 PM

Last updated: Fri 7 Jun 2024, 3:21 PM

An Indian court Friday granted bail to opposition leader Rahul Gandhi in the latest of several defamation cases brought against him for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi or his party of corruption.

Gandhi, 53, has faced numerous legal cases brought by members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was last year briefly disqualified from parliament after a criminal libel conviction.


He is one of several top opposition leaders to face criminal proceedings in cases they claim are politically driven by Modi's government.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The latest case stems from advertisements published by Gandhi's Congress party accusing the BJP of corruptly taking commissions from infrastructure projects in southern Karnataka state.

Gandhi, 53, has not spent any time in custody over the charge.

He was granted bail in a five-minute procedural hearing held to determine if he should remain at liberty, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala confirmed to AFP.

Gandhi was sentenced to two years imprisonment last year in 2023 in a separate case in Gujarat but was not jailed after appealing with India's top court.

Friday's case came days after Modi and the BJP won nationwide elections, albeit with a reduced majority forcing them to rely on coalition partners to govern.

Critics have accused Modi and his party of using the justice system to target political rivals.

ALSO READ:


