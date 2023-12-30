India: Cigarettes worth more than Rs2 million smuggled from Gulf country

'The flat showed no sign of breaking and entering, and the father was absent,' say police
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence apprehended a man at Mumbai's Air Cargo Complex for allegedly smuggling cigarettes worth Rs24 million, a DRI release said.
"Based on the intelligence of suspected smuggling of cigarettes through the Air Cargo route, an import consignment at the Air Cargo Complex, Mumbai, was intercepted on December 29 by the officers of DRI," said the release.
The declared cargo of the consignment was bed sheets and dress material.
"During the examination of the said consignment, cigarette cartons were found concealed, neatly placed inside the layered boxes of fabrics," it added.
The smuggled cargo comprised 1,586,960 cigarette sticks with a market value of approximately Rs24 million, which have been seized.
The cigarettes that were seized were from some of the most popular brands.
During the investigation, one person found involved in the smuggling activity was arrested.
