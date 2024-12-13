India: Central Bank receives bomb threat via email; probe underway

Police in India's financial capital Mumbai said on Friday that they were investigating a bomb threat to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after it received an email in Russian warning of an explosive attack.

The warning was sent to the official email address of newly appointed RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, a senior Mumbai police officer said.

"We have registered a case, and the investigation is ongoing," the officer said.

"A case has been registered against an unknown accused in Mata Ramabai Marg (MRA Marg) police station. Investigation into the matter is underway," Zone 1 DCP, Mumbai Police said.

In a separate incident, over six prominent schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email on Friday morning, triggering immediate security protocols.

The schools that received the threats included the Bhatnagar Public School in Paschim Vihar, Cambridge School in Srinivaspuri, Delhi Public School in East of Kailash, Delhi Public School in Defence Colony, Delhi Police Public School in Safdarjung Enclave and Venkatesh Public School in Rohini.

The Delhi Fire Brigade and police teams swiftly responded to the alerts, conducting thorough checks of the premises to ensure the safety of students and staff.

After a meticulous search, authorities confirmed that no suspicious items were found.