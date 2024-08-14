India: CBI team arrives in Kolkata to begin investigation in doctor's sexual assault, murder

Photo: Reuters

Wed 14 Aug 2024

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has arrived in Kolkata to take over the investigation of the rape and murder case of a female trainee doctor at a state-run medical college in West Bengal's Kolkata, as ordered by the Calcutta High Court.

The CBI has also arrived with a specialised medical and forensic team from Delhi.

On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI investigation into the sexual assault and murder of a woman post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor on August 9.

The Court asked the Kolkata Police to hand over all documents to the CBI immediately.

The doctors and medical students held a protest at AIIMS Delhi after the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) called for a nationwide shutdown of OPD services from Tuesday in solidarity against the sexual assault and murder of a woman doctor.

Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission (NMC) under the directions of Union Health Minister JP Nadda issued an advisory to all medical colleges and institutions to develop a policy for a safe work environment.

According to the official public notice, "Incidents of violence against doctors in medical colleges have been reported in the recent past. All medical colleges are requested to develop a policy for a safe work environment within the college and hospital campus for all the staff members including faculty, medical students and resident doctors."

"The policy should ensure adequate safety measures at OPD, wards, casualty, hostels and other open areas in the campus and residential quarters. Corridors and campus be well-lit in the evening for staff to walk safely from one place to another and all sensitive areas be covered by CCTV for monitoring," it said.