India: Bomb threat on Mumbai airport after employee receives hoax call

Photo: Reuters

Published: Sat 27 Apr 2024, 8:18 PM

A case has been registered against an unidentified caller after the Mumbai airport received a hoax bomb call, warning of an explosive in Terminal 1, police said on Saturday.

Sharing details, the Mumbai police said, "A female employee working at Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Terminal-1 received a call from an unknown number about the bomb threat."

"The caller said that there was a bomb in Terminal 1 of Mumbai Airport, after which the information was given to the bomb squad and the local police. Following this, the officials reached the spot and started an investigation," said the police.

When asked about the whereabouts of the caller, the person did not identify himself but rather said he was calling from 'Navpada' in an English accent.

Asked about the bomb threat, the caller replied "Terminal 1, gate number 1 and disconnected the phone saying, 'All the Best'," said the police.

Shortly after receiving the call, the employee informed her superiors.

The MIAL officials informed the bomb squad and all concerned security agencies thereafter, but nothing was found after the investigation.

Subsequently, the Mumbai Airport Police registered a case against an unidentified person under sections 505 (1) (b), 506 (2) and 507 of the IPC and are searching for the caller.

"We are trying to trace the accused caller. Will discover the reason behind the call only after the accused is caught," said the police.

Further details in the matter are awaited.

ALSO READ: