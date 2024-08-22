India: Bomb threat on flight; full emergency declared at Kerala airport

Flooding, often fatal, is common in Indian cities every monsoon as rapid urbanisation devours city lakes and waste clogs drains
An Air India flight landed at Thiruvananthapuram Airport on Thursday after a bomb threat was received. A full emergency has been declared, according to the airport's officials.
The flight (AI 657) has been kept in the isolation bay. Passengers will be evacuated soon, said airport officials.
According to a statement from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, "AI 657 (BOM-TRV) reported a bomb threat at 7.30am (local time) on August 22, 2024. A full emergency was declared at TRV Airport at 7.36am. The aircraft landed safely. It is now parked at the Isolation Bay, where the evacuation process has begun. There has been no impact to life. Airport operations are currently uninterrupted."
Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited.
