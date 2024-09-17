India: Atishi to be Delhi's new chief minister after Arvind Kejriwal's resignation

Photo: AFP

Published: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 10:29 AM Last updated: Tue 17 Sep 2024, 10:33 AM

Delhi minister Atishi Singh will take over as the new chief minister of India's national capital territory after the resignation of incumbent Arvind Kejriwal, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party said on Tuesday.

Indian opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday he will resign as chief minister of the Delhi regional government, two days after he was released from prison on bail in a graft case.

Ms Atishi now holds key portfolios in the Delhi government such as Education and Public Works Department. An Oxford University alumnus and a Rhodes scholar, Atishi has worked extensively in the AAP's flagship exercise to overhaul education in Delhi's schools.

The 43-year-old is an MLA from Kalkaji constituency and became a minister after Mr Sisodia was arrested in a corruption case linked to Delhi's now-scrapped liquor policy.

Kejriwal's resignation

Kejriwal was granted bail on Friday by India's Supreme Court, almost six months after being detained in relation to alleged irregularities in the capital city's liquor policy.

Kejriwal is a fierce critic of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a former anti-corruption crusader whose decade-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) quickly rose to mainstream politics, although its clout is relatively small compared to older opposition parties.

Kejriwal, announcing his resignation as chief minister at a meeting with AAP workers, said he would only return to the post if people certify his honesty by voting for him in the upcoming Delhi election. He called on the Election Commission to bring forward the Delhi election to November, from February 2025.