India: At least 36 flamingos killed by plane while landing at Mumbai airport

A passenger plane arriving in India's financial capital Mumbai flew through a flock of flamingos, killing at least 36 but landing safely, wildlife experts and media reports said on Tuesday.

At least 36 of the large migratory birds were killed, Indian media reported, but wildlife experts said that they feared many more might be dead.

Pawan Sharma, from the Mumbai-based Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW), said the animal charity received multiple calls on Monday evening as the carcasses of the pink birds fell from the sky.

Mumbai airport recorded over 600 cases of aircraft bird strikes from January 2018 till October 2023, according to government statistics.

But Sharma said that it was unusual for so many flamingos to have been killed in a single event.

"This is the first time such a large number of flamingos have been hit," Sharma told AFP.

He said he feared many more could have died as some of the bird carcasses were "not in a shape to be recovered".

"The locality was littered with bird carcass," said B.N. Kumar, from environmental group NatConnect Foundation, according to Indian media.

"Broken pieces of wings, beaks, claws were scattered over a large area".