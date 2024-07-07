India: Assam flood claims eight more lives; toll reaches 66

A man rows a boat through a flood-affected area at Buraburi village in Morigaon district of India's Assam state on July 5, 2024. — AFP

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 10:42 PM

The situation in India's Assam state worsened after eight people, including three children, died after drowning in flood waters in the last 24 hours and the death toll in this year's flood mounted to 66.

"On Sunday two people each died in Dhubri and Nalbari district and one each in Cachar, Goalpara, Dhemaji, Sivasagar district," said a flood report.

The situation in the state on Sunday is still critical in a few districts. More than 2,274,000 people in 28 districts are still affected by the deluge.

The flood-affected districts are Kamrup, Nagaon, Cachar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Morigaon, Hailakandi, Bongaigaon, South Salmara, Dibrugarh, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Hojai, Nalbari, Charaideo, Biswanath, Golaghat, Jorhat, Dhemaji, Barpeta, Sonitpur, Kokrajhar, Majuli, Kamrup (M), Darrang, Sivasagar, Chirang, and Tinsukia.

In all, 3,446 villages under 97 revenue circles are still under water and flood waters have submerged 68432.75 hectares of crop area.

A total of 754,791 people have been affected in Dhubri district alone, followed by 177,928 people in Cachar district, 134,328 people in Barpeta, 117,581 people in Darrang, 112,322 people in Golaghat, and 100,926 people in South Salmara district.

More than 369,000 people have taken shelter in 630 relief camps and distribution centres have been set up by the administration in 26 districts. In all, 1563,426 domestic animals were affected in the second wave of flood. Flood waters on Sunday washed away 214 animals and damaged nearly 300 houses. Flood waters damaged 172 roads, six bridges, and eight embankments in the last 24 hours. Nine rivers, including the Brahmaputra, Barak, and their tributaries are in spate and flowing above danger level marks at many places in the state. The water level of the Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger level at Neamatighat, Tezpur, and Dhubri. In Guwahati, the water level of the Brahmaputra is, however, receding.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited flood relief camps in Kamrup district to assess the distribution of relief to affected residents.