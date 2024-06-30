India appoints new point person for Gulf affairs

This ends years of legal battles for one of the most vocal critics of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly drug war
India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has appointed Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State, as the new point person for the Gulf.
This follows the constitution of India's new Council of Ministers on June 9 after elections to Parliament's lower House, the Lok Sabha.
Singh assumed charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on June 11. He was given charge of the Gulf in the division of MEA work among ministers by Jaishankar. It was notified to the public through an organogram that was updated on Saturday to reflect changes.
Singh will have concurrent charge of consular, passports and visa work, among other subjects. He will also deal with Overseas Indian Affairs. Both are subjects of vast interest in the Gulf because of a large Indian diaspora in the GCC countries.
India has a combined division for consular, passports and visas as well as Overseas Indian Affairs in the MEA. Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi will continue as the senior-most civil servant assisting Singh in this work.
This ends years of legal battles for one of the most vocal critics of former president Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly drug war
Buckingham Palace said she was expected to make a full and swift recovery
The airport said on social media platform X passengers due to fly from Terminal 3 should come to the airport as normal unless advised otherwise
The re-conduct of the exam was announced following allegations of irregularities in NEET-UG, including paper leaks
The quake was at a depth of 93 km (57.79 miles)
The cases stem from the family's practice of bringing servants from their native India and included accusations of confiscating their passports
Hundreds of animals also perished in the blaze, local residents said
The wreck and its artefacts were discovered more than a mile deep on the bed of the Mediterranean Sea