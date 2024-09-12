India: Amazon, Walmart's Flipkart breached antitrust laws, investigation finds

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: Reuters file

Published: Thu 12 Sep 2024, 9:09 PM

An Indian antitrust investigation has found US e-commerce giant Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart violated local competition laws by giving preference to select sellers on their shopping websites, according to confidential reports seen by Reuters.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) in 2020 ordered an investigation into Amazon and Flipkart for allegedly promoting certain sellers with which they had business arrangements and giving priority to certain listings.

In a 1027-page report on Amazon and a separate 1,696-page report on Flipkart, both dated Aug. 9, the CCI investigators said the two companies were found to have created an ecosystem where preferred sellers appeared higher in search results, elbowing out other sellers.

"Each of the anti-competitive practices alleged ... were investigated and found to be true," said both reports, which are not public and are being reported by Reuters for the first time.

"Ordinary sellers remained as mere database entries," the two reports said in identical conclusions on both companies.

Amazon and Flipkart, as well as the CCI, did not immediately respond to Reuters queries. They have previously denied wrongdoing and said their practices are in line with Indian laws.

The two companies will now review the report and file any objections before CCI staff decide on any potential fines.

The investigation's findings are the latest setback for Amazon and Flipkart in a country where they continue to face criticism for their business practices from smaller retailers, who say their businesses have suffered in recent years due to deep discounts offered online.

The investigation was triggered by a complaint from Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, a group of brick-and-mortar retailers.

Amazon and Flipkart are leading players in India's e-retail market which was estimated to be worth $57-60 billion in 2023, and set to top $160 billion in value by 2028, consultancy firm Bain estimates.

In the United States, the Federal Trade Commission has sued Amazon alleging the company uses "anticompetitive and unfair strategies to illegally maintain its monopoly power". Amazon has said that the FTC lawsuit is wrongheaded and would hurt consumers by leading to higher prices and slower deliveries.

Preferential listing, deep discounting

Indian investigators raided certain sellers of Amazon and Flipkart during the probe, following a Reuters investigation in 2021 which was based on Amazon internal documents and showed the company gave preferential treatment for years to a small group of sellers on its platform, and used them to bypass Indian laws.

The company has denied any wrongdoing but the CCI previously told an Indian court the Reuters special report corroborated evidence it had against Amazon.