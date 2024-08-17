India: Alarm for radioactive material activated by medicines at Lucknow airport

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Sat 17 Aug 2024, 4:19 PM

A shipment containing medicines for cancer patients activated an alarm for radioactive material in the cargo area of the international Airport in Lucknow and the shipment was declared safe by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a senior airport official said on Saturday.

An Adani Group release said that the airport operations are running smoothly and have not been impacted. Adani Group runs the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport airport in Lucknow.

"A shipment containing medicines for cancer patients activated an alarm for radioactive material in the cargo area of the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow. The National Disaster Response Force, called in to ascertain the cause of the alarm, has declared the shipment safe," said the release signed by the Chief Operating Officer of the airport."