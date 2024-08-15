India: Airline issues advisory for passengers travelling to Kolkata amid protests

Photo: AFP

India's budget carrier, IndiGo issued a travel advisory for passengers travelling to Kolkata as protests take place across the city on Thursday.

The airline urged passengers to plan their trip accordingly and keep extra time in hand as roads may have blockages and diversions.

Travellers have also been advised to keep an eye on their flight status on the website before starting their journey.

The notice comes as thousands of people took to the streets after a gruesome rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor sparked outrage amongst the public.

Large crowds marched through the streets in West Bengal to condemn the killing, with a candlelight rally at midnight coinciding with the start of India's independence day celebrations on Thursday.

Doctors in government hospitals across several states on Monday halted elective services "indefinitely", demanding speedy justice and better workplace security.