India: 8 flights diverted at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport due to low visibility

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: ANI

Eight flights were diverted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital on Wednesday due to low visibility.

According to sources, seven flights to Jaipur and one to Lucknow were diverted since 7am on Wednesday.

A thick layer of smog was seen around Delhi on Wednesday with the Air quality dropping to 361 categorized as 'Very Poor'.

Residents have complained of low visibility on the roads, along with irritation in their eyes and breathlessness.

Upendra Singh, a local, said: "The pollution has increased and with the temperatures also dropping down, we have started experiencing a lot of issues. There is barely any visibility on the road, and we have also been experiencing irritation in the eyes, running nose, breathlessness and cough."

AQI in Anand Vihar dropped down to 399, 382 in Punjabi Bagh, 376 in Ashok Vihar at 8am as per the Central Pollution Control Board.