India: 7 dead, over 50 injured after fire breaks out in Mumbai building

Published: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM Last updated: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 12:43 PM

At least seven people were killed and over 50 injured after a fire broke out in Mumbai's Goregaon building in the early hours of Friday, officials said.

"A total of 46 people are reported injured in the fire that broke out at the G+5 building in Goregaon, Mumbai. Of them, 7 succumbed to their burns," Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated.

The fire that broke out around 3am local time at Jay Bhavani building, on MG Road, near Azad Maidan, was in the Level 2 category, officials informed.

According to the latest reports, 51 people were rescued and rushed to the Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical College and Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital.

Out of the total of 51 injured persons, the condition of five has been reported to be critical. Thirty-five of the injured are being treated for their injuries and four of the injured people have been discharged.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the level 2 fire incident was confined to the lower floors of the upper seven-floored residential building having shops on part ground floor. Several vehicles and scrap materials were also gutted in the blaze.

It further said that the building's residents were stranded on the upper floors after the fire broke out and were later rescued.

Mumbai civic, police and fire brigade officials are at the spot conducting fire-fighting and rescue operations.

