India: 50 bomb threats received by airlines

A total of 50 domestic and international flights operated by Indian airlines have received bomb threats from Monday night to Tuesday evening, according to aviation sources.

Major Indian airlines, including IndiGo, Vistara, and Akasa Air, reported bomb threats for both their international and domestic flights during this period.

According to a statement from IndiGo, the airline received 11 additional bomb threats by Tuesday evening, following 10 threats reported on Monday.

Akasa Air also confirmed that it received security threats and stated that it has been following safety procedures to ensure passenger safety and comfort.

A bomb warning was also issued for a Vistara flight that landed in Kathmandu, Nepal, from Delhi on Tuesday.

"The Nepal Army bomb disposal team has been sent to the airport for complete inspection," Jaynarayan Acharya, Chief District Officer of Sunsari district, said.

Earlier on Monday, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu stated that the ministry has ordered additional checks at airports to ensure passenger safety without causing further inconvenience.