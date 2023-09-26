India: 5 killed as school bus collides with auto-rickshaw in Kerala

File photo used for illustrative purposes only

Published: Tue 26 Sep 2023, 8:11 AM

Five people were killed after a school bus collided with an auto-rickshaw in Kerala's Kasargod, officials said on Monday.

The accident occurred in Pallathatukka near Badiydukka in Kasaragod.

As per officials, the school bus was returning after dropping off the students.

State Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also condoled the deaths in the incident and said that he shares the grief of the family members, the CMO said in a statement.

ALSO READ: