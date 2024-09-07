E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

India: 5 killed, 28 rescued after building collapses in Lucknow

According to an official, several people are still feared trapped in the debris

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: AFP file
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: AFP file

Published: Sat 7 Sep 2024, 9:11 PM

At least five people have died, and 28 others were rescued so far after a building collapsed in Lucknow, in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh,on Saturday evening, a senior official said.

According to the official, several people are still feared trapped in the debris of the collapsed building in the Transport Nagar area.


"Drones are being used in the evacuation process to hasten the rescue operation...There is information of 5 deaths till now," Uttar Pradesh Home Secretary Sanjeev Gupta told ANI.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"28 people have been rescued, and they have been sent to hospitals for treatment. Several people are feared to be trapped," an official told ANI.

ALSO READ:


More news from World