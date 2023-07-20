India: 4 dead, more than 100 feared trapped in landslide due to heavy rain in Maharashtra

Former Kerala chief minister was being treated in Bengaluru
At least four people were killed and more than 100 are feared buried in a landslide in India's western state of Maharashtra after incessant rain soaked the region, media reported on Thursday.
The landslide occurred in the middle of the night in the mountain hamlet of Irshalwadi in Raigad, about 60km from Mumbai, media said, citing officials.
Rescue workers were struggling in heavy rain to find survivors in the debris as relatives waited for news of loved ones at the base of the mountain.
"The problem here is that at some places, the rubble is almost 20 to 30 feet deep and it has to be manually removed," an unidentified rescue official told ABP Majha channel.
Incessant rain has closed schools, flooded roads and disrupted trains across Maharashtra, which is India's richest state.
Schools and colleges in the financial capital of Mumbai were closed on Thursday. Some train services were suspended on Wednesday after rain lashed the city.
