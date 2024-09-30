India: 26 key persons involved in organised cybercrime network arrested

The pontiff was given a rapturous welcome at Sunday's mass, where young people and families cheered as he toured the venue in his Popemobile
India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested 26 key persons accused of being involved in highly organised cybercrime network involved in fraudulent activities in many parts of the world, Asian News International (ANI) reported on Monday.
The arrest came after the CBI has conducted a multi-city operation targeting the organised network.
The CBI has seized various electronic devices, records, and Rs5.85 million (Dh256,451) from the arrested individuals.
During searches, CBI was also able to intercept 170 persons engaged in ongoing online criminal activities from four call centres in Pune, Vishakhapatnam and Hyderabad.
This operation has resulted in significant disruption and dismantling of a major transnational technology-enabled crime network, according to a CBI press release.
Based on inputs received on this organised cybercrime network, the International Operations Division of CBI conducted coordinated searches at 32 different places across India.
According to CBI, these cyber criminals approach victims online, especially in the USA, and convince them that their systems have been hacked. Victims are made to believe that hackers have made unauthorised transactions from their bank accounts, which subjects them under the surveillance of the law enforcement. The cybercriminals then lure the victims to transfer their money to new bank accounts given by them.
Investigations into the broader network and international leads are carried out in close coordination with Homeland Security Investigations of the USA, INTERPOL and other foreign law enforcement agencies.
