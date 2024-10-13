India: 2 arrested over killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique

Mumbai Police arrested two people over the killing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, saying the accused were in the Indian city for some time and were keeping a close eye on the slain politician.

Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the NCP, was shot dead on Saturday. He later succumbed to his bullet injuries at Lilavati Hospital.

The police also mentioned that the accused were watching Siddique's house and office premises and were in Mumbai for one and a half to two months prior to the murder.

The police said a third accused in the case is still at large and searching for him is underway. They added the accused were paid in advance for their act.

Meanwhile, the NCP has cancelled all its programmes scheduled for Sunday after the incident.