India: 2 arrested over Bengaluru cafe bombing

The National Investigation Agency said it had located the suspects outside the eastern city of Kolkata, where they were hiding under false identities

By AFP

Security personnel stand guard at the Rameshwaram cafe blast site in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI file
Published: Fri 12 Apr 2024, 7:11 PM

Police in India arrested two men on Friday accused of bombing a popular cafe in the southern tech hub Bengaluru last month, wounding nine people.

The National Investigation Agency said in a statement it had located the two suspects outside the eastern city of Kolkata, where they were hiding under false identities.


The men are accused of orchestrating the March attack on the Rameshwaram Cafe during its busy lunch hour using a small homemade bomb.

Bengaluru, known as "India's Silicon Valley", is home to many of the country's top information technology companies and the capital of Karnataka state.

