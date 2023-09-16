India: 1.3kg gold paste found stitched into passenger's vest and jeans

Published: Sat 16 Sep 2023, 1:31 PM

Customs officials at Cochin International Airport detained a person with over 1.3 kg of gold paste concealed between two layers of the vest and jeans worn by him on Friday.

Customs officials said the person was intercepted at the green channel.

The customs officials further said that during the examination of the said passenger, gold weighing 1347.810 grams was recovered from him.

"During the examination of the said passenger, gold paste layer sandwiched between two layers of the vest and jeans worn by the passenger totally weighing 1347.810 grams was recovered and seized. Further investigations are going on," customs officials further stated.

ALSO READ: