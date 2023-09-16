UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

India: 1.3kg gold paste found stitched into passenger's vest and jeans

Customs officials said the person was intercepted at the green channel at Cochin International Airport

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Sat 16 Sep 2023, 1:31 PM

Customs officials at Cochin International Airport detained a person with over 1.3 kg of gold paste concealed between two layers of the vest and jeans worn by him on Friday.

Customs officials said the person was intercepted at the green channel.

The customs officials further said that during the examination of the said passenger, gold weighing 1347.810 grams was recovered from him.

"During the examination of the said passenger, gold paste layer sandwiched between two layers of the vest and jeans worn by the passenger totally weighing 1347.810 grams was recovered and seized. Further investigations are going on," customs officials further stated.

ALSO READ:


More news from World