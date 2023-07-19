Imran Khan to face charges of exposing official secrets: Minister

The case is related to diplomatic correspondence which Khan said early last year was part of a US conspiracy to topple his government

By Reuters Published: Wed 19 Jul 2023, 3:47 PM

Pakistan will open criminal proceedings against former prime minister Imran Khan on charges of exposing official secrets, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday.

Washington has denied being involved in any such conspiracy.

