Imran Khan releases statement after arrest in graft case

The former prime minister will be imprisoned in the central jail in Adyala, Rawalpindi, a court order said

Photo: Reuters

By Agencies Published: Sat 5 Aug 2023, 3:12 PM

In a pre-recorded message uploaded online post his arrest, the former Prime Minister, Imran Khan urged his supporters to remain peaceful.

Pakistani police arrested Khan on Saturday after a court sentenced him to three years in prison for illegally selling state gifts.

Khan, a cricket star turned politician, has denied wrongdoing.

"My arrest was expected and I recorded this message before my arrest. I want my party workers to remain peaceful, steadfast and strong," he said in a video statement posted to social media.

He is seen telling his supporters that they must protest peacefully until they don't get their rights. "I only have one appeal, don't sit at home silently," said Khan

According to a court order, Imran Khan will be imprisoned in the central jail in Adyala, Rawalpindi.

Khan was convicted of misusing his 2018-2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees ($490,000).

The gifts allegedly included seven watches among other items, with the most expensive one valuing up till 85 million rupees ($300,000). Khan has said he had legally purchased the items.

Pakistan's election tribunal in October also found Khan guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts as premier.

Khan says 76 cases have been registered against him since he was ousted by a parliamentary vote in April 2022, less than four years into his five-year term. He has appeared in court for other cases.

