Hundreds flee floods as super typhoon brushes past Philippines

Students need to be aware of potential online threats, such as cyberbullying, harassment, and scams as more educational activities and social interactions move online
Hundreds of people fled their homes as floods unleashed by Super Typhoon Saola swept through mainly rural villages in the northeastern Philippines, rescue officials said Sunday.
Saola brushed past the northeast section of the main island of Luzon overnight Saturday, bringing its 185-kilometre-per-hour (115-mile-per-hour) central winds within 125 kilometres of Tuguegarao, a city of about 160,000 people.
"The winds were not too strong but the rains were heavy last night," Ruelie Rapsing, a rescue official in Cagayan province, told AFP by telephone from Tuguegarao.
The provincial government's press office released photos on its Facebook page of knee-deep floodwaters swamping homes in the municipality of Aparri.
A total of 388 people were evacuated due to flooding in four Cagayan towns, with waters in two other towns also rising, Rapsing said.
There were also widespread electricity cuts across the province of 1.2 million people due to downed power lines, but otherwise there were no casualties or signs of serious damage, he added.
Saola headed south off Luzon's east coast early Sunday, with the state weather service saying it would stay in coastal waters instead of making landfall.
Rescue officials in Isabela and Aurora, east coast provinces south of Cagayan, told AFP there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties there.
The weather service said the main threat was from heavy rain that could trigger flash floods or landslides.
Up to 200 millimetres (nearly eight inches) of rain was forecast to fall along Cagayan and Isabela's coasts during the day.
The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 major storms each year that kill hundreds of people and keep vast regions in perpetual poverty.
ALSO READ:
Students need to be aware of potential online threats, such as cyberbullying, harassment, and scams as more educational activities and social interactions move online
Former airline boss takes over six weeks after his conservative National Party won national elections
The shooting comes as the US is witnessing a surge in Islamophobic and antisemitic incidents
He is accused by civil rights groups of amplifying anti-Jewish hatred on his X social media platform
Chinese authorities earlier blamed the increase in respiratory diseases on the lifting of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions
The message confirms pope's intention to travel to Dubai to attend the UN climate change conference on Friday
It is impossible for me to believe that people will stop reading the good stuff and become slaves to frivolous entertainment and digital fancies, for it’s my staunch conviction that the world still has some sensibility in its veins
The concept of 'Q Day' refers to a hypothetical scenario where quantum computers become advanced enough to break most of the encryption that currently secures digital communications and data