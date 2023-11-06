Heavy rainfall predicted in India's southern states, IMD sounds orange alert in Kerala

Published: Mon 6 Nov 2023, 8:25 PM

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted widespread rainfall in certain parts of South India over the next two days. An 'orange alert' has been issued for Kerala, predicting heavy rainfall in Malappuram, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta districts.

According to an official press release from the weather department, "Isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over south peninsular India from November 6-8. No significant weather over the rest parts of the country during the next 5 days."

South India, also known as Peninsular India, is the southern part of the peninsular Deccan Plateau in India. It includes the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. It also includes the union territories of Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

The Met Department on Sunday sounded an orange alert for heavy rainfall in three districts of Kerala and posted on X, "Orange alert in Kerala! Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Malappuram, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta districts on November 5-6 with rainfall measures ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm. Take precautionary measures and stay safe."

As per the IMD forecast, there is a cyclonic circulation located over South Tamil Nadu and nearby regions, and it is expected to move west-northwestwards towards the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea over the next three days.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over the Southeast Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast in lower & middle tropospheric levels. It is likely to move west north-westwards towards the Southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea. Under its influence, a Pressure Area is likely to form over the east-central Arabian Sea around November 8, 2023," said an official IMD release on Monday.

An orange alert is a colour-coded weather warning issued by the IMD that indicates extremely bad weather is expected. When an orange alert is issued, people are advised to stay indoors, exercise caution if it is absolutely necessary to go outside and take shelter or prepare to leave your area in the event of flooding.

Northeast Monsoon onset intensified in Southern India receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Heavy rainfall in Southern India occurs due to the northeast monsoons, also known as the winter monsoon. The Northeast monsoon is the counterpart of the southwest monsoon and usually occurs between October-December and is a comparatively smaller-scale version of the southwest monsoon, especially confined to the Southern peninsula.

Earlier on November 4, heavy downpour was witnessed across several districts in Tamil Nadu. Schools had also been shut in nine districts of the state in view of the incessant rains.

