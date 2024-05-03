E-Paper

Haj 2024: Saudi residents will now require permits to enter Makkah from May 4

Those who do not have permits will be directed to return to their point of origin, the Directorate of Public Security said

Web Desk
Published: Fri 3 May 2024, 9:58 PM

The Directorate of Public Security of Saudi Arabia has announced the implementation of regulations governing Haj on Saturday, May 4, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saudi residents wishing to enter Makkah will now be required to have a permit, it said.


The new regulations aim to streamline the Haj process and ensure the safety and security of pilgrims.

Residents without the proper permits, which include a permit to work in the holy sites issued by the competent authority, a resident Makkah ID, a valid Umrah permit, or a valid Haj permit, will be denied entry at security control centres leading to Makkah. They will be directed to return to their point of origin, SPA said.

