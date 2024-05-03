Haj 2024: Saudi residents will now require permits to enter Makkah from May 4

Photo: File

Published: Fri 3 May 2024, 9:58 PM

The Directorate of Public Security of Saudi Arabia has announced the implementation of regulations governing Haj on Saturday, May 4, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saudi residents wishing to enter Makkah will now be required to have a permit, it said.

The new regulations aim to streamline the Haj process and ensure the safety and security of pilgrims.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Residents without the proper permits, which include a permit to work in the holy sites issued by the competent authority, a resident Makkah ID, a valid Umrah permit, or a valid Haj permit, will be denied entry at security control centres leading to Makkah. They will be directed to return to their point of origin, SPA said.

ALSO READ: