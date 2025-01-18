Gaza ceasefire to start at 6.30am GMT on January 19, Qatar confirms

The Gaza ceasefire will come into effect on Sunday at 8.30am local time in Gaza (6.30am GMT), the Qatari foreign ministry spokesman said in a tweet on X on Saturday.

"We advise the inhabitants to take precaution, exercise the utmost caution, and wait for directions from official sources," he tweeted.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On Saturday, Israel's cabinet approved a deal with Palestinian group Hamas for a ceasefire and release of hostages in the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

After meeting for more than six hours, the government ratified the agreement that could pave the way for an end to the 15-month-old war in the Palestinian enclave, which Hamas controls.