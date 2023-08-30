Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan to remain in jail until Sept 13 in cipher case

The Fed and the ECB have made clear that they intend to roll back quantitative easing by gradually reducing their bond holdings
A special court on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan until September 13 in a case related to the alleged disclosure of state secrets.
Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, who arrived at Attock jail in Punjab to conduct the hearing, issued the decision in the case of the missing cipher, a classified state document that Khan had waved during a political rally ahead of his ouster from office last year.
The hearing of the case took place at the Attock District Jail following approval by the Law Ministry amid security concerns expressed by the Interior Ministry.
Authorities decided on Tuesday to hold the hearing of the case inside the Attock district jail where Khan has been kept since August 5 after his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case.
Khan’s sentence was suspended by a two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, but he was not allowed to walk free, as the judge hearing the cipher case ordered to keep him in prison and produce him for hearing.
According to Geo News report, Judge Zulqernain extended judicial remand till September 13, meaning that Khan will remain in jail.
