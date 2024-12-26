Former India PM Manmohan Singh admitted to hospital: Indian media

Thu, Dec 26, 2024 | Jumada al-Aakhirah 25, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Published: Thu 26 Dec 2024, 7:38 PM

Updated: Thu 26 Dec 2024, 7:39 PM

India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Delhi on Thursday evening.

According to local media reports, Singh was rushed to the emergency department of the major hospital after his health deteriorated.

The 92-year-old academician and politician served as the country's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.

