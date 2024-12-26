Former India PM Manmohan Singh admitted to hospital: Indian media

The 92-year-old academician and politician served as the country's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014
File photo
India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Delhi on Thursday evening.
According to local media reports, Singh was rushed to the emergency department of the major hospital after his health deteriorated.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The 92-year-old academician and politician served as the country's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.
ALSO READ: