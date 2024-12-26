Former India PM Manmohan Singh passes away at 92

The academician had served as Prime Minister of the nation for 10 years
Reuters File
India’s former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has passed away late Thursday evening.
The revered politician breathed his last at 9.51pm (IST) a press release by All India Institute Of Medical Sciences, Delhi, has said.
The release says, "With profound grief, we inform the demise of the former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92."
"He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26, 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home."
"He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8.06pm. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51pm," the release said.
He had been admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated earlier today. Singh had been rushed to the emergency department.
The 92-year-old academician and politician served as the country’s Prime Minister for 10 years, from 2004 to 2014. He was earlier the Finance Minister of India and ushered in various reforms during his tenure from 1991 to 1996.
