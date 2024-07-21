Floods claim 215 animals in northeastern Indian state

One in seven American adults under 35 think daily sunscreen use is more harmful than direct sun exposure: Survey
The floods in Assam have claimed 215 animals, including 13 one-horned rhinos, at Kaziranga National Park so far this year, officials said.
Sonali Ghosh, field director of Kaziranga National Park, said that 13 one-horned rhinos died after drowning in floodwaters in the national park.
During the floods, the park authorities rescued 157 wild animals, including two rhino calves and two elephant calves.
"Out of thse, 137 animals were released after treatment and seven are currently under treatment," Sonali Ghosh said.
Three forest camps are currently under water - one each in Agratoli, Kaziranga and Bagori range.
Earlier an eight-member high-level Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) from different Ministries of the Government of India visited various districts of Assam to assess the flood damage.
The team led by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Mihir Kumar, wrapped up their flood damage assessment after deliberating with the senior officials of Government of Assam at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Dispur on Saturday.
The Inter-Ministerial Central Team was divided into two groups and visited the flood-affected districts of Dibrugarh, Majuli, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi.
Mihir Kumar said the team had a bird's eye view of the damages caused by the recent floods in Assam.
He appreciated the level of preparedness displayed by the districts and the Government of Assam and the prompt and effective relief operation undertaken in the flood-affected areas.
