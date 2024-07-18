Filipino expats' children could get up to Php60,000 yearly for studies; how to apply

KT File

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 10:38 AM Last updated: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 10:39 AM

Children and dependents of Filipino expats may apply for government scholarships that could get them allowances of up to Php60,000 per school year (Dh3,785). This year's application period runs from July 26 to August 16, authorities announced.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) said two scholarship grants are available: The Education for Development Scholarship Program (EDSP) and the OFW Dependent Scholarship Program (ODSP).

The first one, EDSP, is open to overseas Filipino workers' (OFWs) children and dependents who are in second to fifth year in college. The second one, ODSP, is for those in first to fifth year.

What is EDSP and who can get it?

While the EDSP grants scholarships from freshmen to graduating students, first-year scholars are determined by the science and technology national exams. Filipino expats' dependents in higher year levels could apply, but they should meet the following criteria:

They should not be more than 30 years old.

They must have a GWA of not lower than B or 85 per cent equivalence in all academic and non-academic subjects during the last school year

Those who will be selected would receive a maximum of Php60,000 (Dh3,785) every school year until they graduate.

What is the ODSP and who can get it?

This scholarship provides financial support worth Php20,000 (Dh1,260) per school year to qualified dependents of OFWs who earns a monthly salary of not more than $600 or Php34,000.

Here are the criteria for incoming freshmen: