Factories reopen amid garment sector unrest in Bangladesh

Women work at a garment factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh. Reuters File Photo

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 4:54 PM

Most garment factories in Bangladesh reopened on Tuesday, a day after violent protests over a pay hike left one worker dead and several others injured, officials said.

Bangladesh, one of the world’s largest garment producers and a supplier to western brands such as H&M (HMb.ST), Zara (ITX.MC) and Carrefour (CARR.PA), has been facing widespread protests in recent weeks, leading to the closure of dozens of factories.

The protests have worsened an already significant production backlog caused by recent political turmoil and devastating floods, industry insiders said.

"Most of the factories are open today, and everything is going well so far," said Abdullah Hil Rakib, senior vice-president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA). He added that only five or six small factories remain closed, as they were unable to clear payments.

Rakib said that unrest persists in the sector, largely due to certain groups spreading rumours and taking advantage of the worsening law and order situation.

He urged the government to enhance security measures, as some factory owners are unable to operate due to vandalism and ongoing disruptions.

“Stronger security is essential to keep production running smoothly and protect our industry,” Rakib said.