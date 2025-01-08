Expected during winter, says WHO official on HMPV virus

Amid concerns surrounding the Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) virus, WHO official, Margaret Harris, said that the rise observed in the number of common respiratory infections, is 'common' during winter and spring.

She further added that as per Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the pathogens causing the disease are "known ones."

"There has indeed been a rise in a number of common respiratory infections in the country. And this is entirely expected during the winter. China has a sentinel surveillance system for influenza-like illness and severe respiratory infections," she said.

Harris said that the pathogens are known ones and can be tackled, including the pathogens of Covid 19.

"According to the Chinese CDC data, the pathogens causing these infections are known ones. And they include the seasonal influenza virus, the respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, and of course, the human metanumavirus, HMPV, as well as our old friend SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19," she said.

The WHO official further said that seasonal influenza is a common one that crops up for testing.

"Now among the pathogens reported by China's CDC, seasonal influenza is by far the most common that's coming up in all the testing. And it's increasing. The test positivity rate for influenza at the end of December was over 30 per cent among people presenting with the flu-like symptoms in outpatient and emergency departments sentinel sites," she said. She added that the cases regarding respiratory illnesses reported by China are within the normal range. "China's reported levels of respiratory infections are within the normal range. It's what we expect to see for the winter season. Authorities report that hospital utilisation is currently actually lower than this time last year and have been no emergency declarations. Regarding Human metapneumovirus, it's not a new virus. So it's got an unusual name, so there's been a lot of interest. But it is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001. It has been in the human population for a long time. It is a common virus that circulates in winter and spring. It usually causes respiratory symptoms similar to the common cold," she said. Harris said that precautions to avoid contacting the disease are simple. They are same as the ones followed during Covid 19.

"So our advice to those who are in the winter season is to try to avoid getting ill in the first place, try to avoid getting infected and simple measures as we know we've all been very well trained by coronavirus, by by COVID-19, are simple measures can prevent spread," she said.