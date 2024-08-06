EU diplomats in Bangladesh slam 'attacks' on minorities

An Awami League party office set ablaze by anti-government protesters in Dhaka on August 6, 2024. — AFP

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 5:00 PM

European Union diplomats in Bangladesh said on Tuesday they were "very concerned" about reports of attacks on minority groups, a day after the prime minister was ousted following mass protests.

Some businesses and homes owned by Hindus — a group seen by some as having been close to ousted leader Sheikh Hasina — were attacked on Monday, witnesses said.

The home of celebrated musician Rahul Ananda was also torched.

EU heads of mission "are very concerned about incoming reports of multiple attacks against places of worship and members of religious, ethnic and other minorities in Bangladesh", EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley posted on social media platform X.

Monday was the deadliest day of unrest since protests erupted in early July, with at least 113 people killed.

Police reported mobs launching revenge attacks on Hasina's allies.